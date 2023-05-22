First Alert Forecast: mainly quiet and pleasant for most of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides an isolated shower chance to the northeast, our weather is on track to stay nice and comfortable throughout this evening across central Mississippi. A mostly clear sky will hang overhead heading into tonight with low temperatures forecast to drop to the lower and middle 60s by morning.

An area of low-pressure to our east will help push a front into our area during the day on Tuesday. This boundary could potentially spark up a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms during the day, but most locations will remain dry. There will also be a bit of a range in temperatures tomorrow afternoon as the front drifts westward. Expect highs only near 80-degrees up to the northeast with the rest of the area likely seeing the middle to upper 80s.

Another drop in humidity is expected behind this front as drier air settles in for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be near normal in the middle 80s most days under mostly sunny skies. We will likely start to trend warmer by Memorial Day Weekend with highs approaching 90-degrees.

