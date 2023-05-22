Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Elderly Mississippi couple killed in weekend car crash

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An elderly couple in Mississippi was killed in a weekend car crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened on Highway 9 in Webster County late Friday afternoon.

79-year-old Robert Pittman’s vehicle was going south when it went off the road and hit a tree.

Pittman and his wife, 76-year-old Mary Pittman, of Bellefontaine, Mississippi, both died on the scene.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

