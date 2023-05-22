DIGITAL DESK: The Voice contestant with Mississippi roots gears up for finale

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An artist with Mississippi roots is still in the running to be crowned the newest winner of NBC’s hit show, The Voice.

WLBT+ spoke with NOIVAS about his journey thus far.

NOIVAS’ grew up in Meridian, Mississippi’ and he hopes his story inspires others.

“I’m doing this to inspire everyone to never give up on their dreams and to represent the people where my Southern roots come from,” he said. “Please join me, we’re going to win together!”

NOIVAS began his blind Voice audition singing a capella for coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, and Niall Horan.

NOIVAS delivered vocals that left the coaches stunned and resulted in all four of them turning their chairs within the first few seconds of NOIVAS’ performance.

Chance the Rapper quickly blocked Blake Shelton before he could turn, making him very frustrated in the process. NOIVAS also performed one of his original songs, “Breathing Underwater” when Blake Shelton asked him to perform it, after realizing they both have something in common, they’ve both lost siblings.

