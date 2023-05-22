Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

14 people shot in Clarksdale, Miss.

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A total of 14 people were injured in three shootings in Clarksdale, Mississippi, that are believed to be connected.

Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley says the shootings happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

All 14 victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive. All but one have since been released.

There is currently no suspect information.

The majority of victims were shot on Delta Avenue. Police say several rifles, handguns and shell casings were found at the scene.

A second shooting happened on West 2nd Street near Cuyahoga Street.

A woman was also found at Florence Avenue and Friars Point Road with a gunshot wound.

Clarksdale Police Department and Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information about who is responsible, call police at 662-621-8152.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found hanging between two billboards in Mississippi
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
LaRita Cooper-Stokes
Hundreds attend LaRita Cooper-Stokes funeral service
JPD: Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
Windsor Village fire
Air fryer causes structure fire at Clinton apartment complex

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Chief Justice asks federal judge to dismiss him from 1020 challenge
Chief Justice asks federal judge to dismiss him from 1020 challenge
MHP investigating crash on Highway 22 in Madison County
DIGITAL DESK: The Voice contestant with Mississippi roots gears up for finale
DIGITAL DESK: The Voice contestant with Mississippi roots gears up for finale