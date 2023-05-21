Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Separate Yazoo City shootings leave teen dead, child injured in six-day span

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Brendan Hall
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A sixteen-year-old is dead after a shooting that happened on Saturday in Yazoo City.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident and did not provide WLBT with any further details.

Days before, on Sunday, May 14th, a 12-year-old girl was shot in the back at a home along Maynie Street.

Authorities say the victim, Makayla Lewis, was taken to a Jackson hospital and is in stable condition as of Sunday.

Yazoo City Police say Lewis’ father’s home has been shot up multiple times in the past.

WLBT called for confirmation on both of these incidents. Neither MBI nor the Yazoo City Police Department sent out information in a news release.

Authorities say it’s too early in the investigation to comment on whether or not the incidents are connected.

If you have information on the killing, please contact MBI at MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

If you have information on the other incident, please contact the Yazoo City Police Department.

