Richland police save life of 1-year-old choking, coughing blood

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A mother can keep holding her baby after law enforcement officers saved the life of her 1-year-old child despite being outside of their city limits.

According to the Richland Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a 911 call around 8:53 a.m. Saturday morning referencing a 1-year-old girl choking on an unknown substance and coughing blood. When a dispatcher determined the address, it was discovered that the residence was outside Richland city limits.

However, that didn’t stop officers from responding, who assisted Rankin County officers.

When Richland police and the Richland Fire Department arrived at the scene, the mother of the child was holding the baby on her front porch, with the baby struggling to breathe and salivating.

Officers began “life-saving measures” to keep the child alive.

Pafford EMS later arrived at the location, with the child awake and breathing. The 1-year-old was transported to the Children’s of Mississippi hospital.

The child was later released to go home with her family. All responding officers even surprised the 1-year-old with gifts upon leaving the hospital.

