Mothers of Murdered Sons
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness(Rankin County Youth Court)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County judge passed away Sunday morning.

According to the Rankin County Youth Court’s Facebook page, Honorable Judge Thomas Broome died after battling an illness for several weeks.

Judge Broome died peacefully by his family.

“Today, Rankin County lost a visionary genius in the world of juvenile justice,” the post read.

Judge Broome served as County Court and Rankin County Youth Court judge since 2003.

“We will deeply miss Judge Broome and his passion for the youth in the city and county he served so well. Please continue to pray for his family and friends,” the Brandon Police Department said.

Below is the full statement from the Rankin County Youth Court.

