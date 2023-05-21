Rankin County judge dies after battling illness

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County judge passed away Sunday morning.

According to the Rankin County Youth Court’s Facebook page, Honorable Judge Thomas Broome died after battling an illness for several weeks.

Judge Broome died peacefully by his family.

“Today, Rankin County lost a visionary genius in the world of juvenile justice,” the post read.

Judge Broome served as County Court and Rankin County Youth Court judge since 2003.

“We will deeply miss Judge Broome and his passion for the youth in the city and county he served so well. Please continue to pray for his family and friends,” the Brandon Police Department said.

Below is the full statement from the Rankin County Youth Court.

“His dedication and passion towards juvenile justice fostered the mending of many broken homes and helped reverse the downward spiral that many troubled youth and their families were caught up in. His work will never be forgotten. Much like his work with youth over the years, Judge Broome had also been a mentor to those of us who have had the distinct pleasure of knowing, and working with him over many years. He was an inspiration to many who would follow a calling into a professional career in juvenile justice. No words can adequately express our sadness at Judge Broome's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside him. The Rankin County Youth Court and staff will honor his memory by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much. We ask that you remember Judge Broome’s wife, Paula, and family, in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.