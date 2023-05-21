Hundreds attend LaRita Cooper-Stokes funeral service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly every seat inside the sanctuary was filled this morning as family and friends said their final goodbyes to Mrs. LaRita Cooper-Stokes.

Nearly every seat inside the sanctuary was filled this morning as family and friends said their final goodbyes to Mrs. LaRita Cooper-Stokes. (WLBT)

Those who spoke described her as a woman of inspiration and one who broke many barriers for other women throughout the state. They say her legacy here in the Capital City will never be forgotten.

There were songs of praise as Councilman Kenneth Stokes and family members laid the honorable LaRita Cooper-Stokes to rest.

One by one, county and city leaders touched on the impact she had on them and the entire Capital City.

“Judge Stokes’ assignment was family and community behind God. She has fulfilled that assignment,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

“You will truly be missed, my friend, mother, mentor, supporter, and prayer warrior,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

The Stokes name emerged in the public realm in 1989 when Cooper-Stokes’ husband, Kenneth Stokes, was sworn in as a Jackson City Councilman.

Twenty-two years later, he earned himself a seat on the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. That left a vacancy in his Ward 3 spot on the city council, so who better to fill that vacancy than his wife, LaRita Cooper-Stokes?

But she didn’t stop there.

In 2015, LaRita Cooper-Stokes became the first black woman to be elected as a Hinds County court judge.

“That really meant something to the people of this community, county, and to this state,” said Hinds County Supervisor David Archie.

He describes her legacy as remarkable and rememberable.

“She was sincere about her community,” Supervisor Archie said. “She made a difference in and around it. I would say a warrior, a soldier, a servant, and she was committed to making a difference for those that have been left out and locked out.”

The Stokes family expressed at the service that they are deeply grateful for all the prayers and kind deeds from each of you during their time of bereavement and ask that you continue to lift them up in prayer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.