Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Geyser Falls reopens for 2023 season

Cool off this summer at Geyser Falls Water Park!
Cool off this summer at Geyser Falls Water Park!
By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Hundreds of families gathered for the opening weekend of Geyser Falls in Choctaw.

If you are looking for something to do throughout this already warm summer break, then hopping on a huge water slide or taking a dip in the lazy river might sound like the perfect idea.

Geyser Falls offers everything that you need for that day of fun and relaxation you need to make the summer day perfect.

“It is our opening weekend. We are open this Saturday and Sunday only. We open up next Saturday for daily operation all the way till the end of July. (There’s a) large crowd Memorial Day weekend. Usually any time there is a holiday, our crowd will get up to 4,000 guests sometimes, which is a little crowded. But we have fun with that also,” said Operations Manager Trent Butler.

Season passes for Geyser Falls are $115. You can use that pass for any regular operating day throughout the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
Rankin County judge dies after battling illness
LaRita Cooper-Stokes
Hundreds attend LaRita Cooper-Stokes funeral service
Windsor Village fire
Air fryer causes structure fire at Clinton apartment complex
Teen driving stolen car hits vehicle, injuring pregnant woman and 3 children
Richland police save life of 1-year-old child choking, coughing blood
Richland police save life of 1-year-old choking, coughing blood

Latest News

JPD: Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
Body found at Dollar General on Raymond Road
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, May 22
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry on the approach to Memorial Day weekend
First Alert Forecast: quiet, mainly dry week ahead
Vicksburg Fire Department appoints new fire chief
No injuries reported in Vicksburg hotel fire