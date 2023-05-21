Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

Seasonable Temperatures for the Next Few Days
By Todd Adams
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mostly cloudy to overcast conditions prevailed today, after a really nice start to your Sunday. There’s a slight chance some of us will come across a scattered shower this evening and through the overnight, though the very dry airmass will likely prohibit any rain from making the ground. Mostly cloudy skies will be the overall weather feature through midday Monday. Temperatures will be pleasantly seasonable for the next few days. Normal for late May is 85 and 64.

For your work week, increasing moisture and rain chances. A weak surface low will scoot across the area bringing some showers early Monday. Monday afternoon will offer up abundant sunshine. Then the summertime pattern returns on Tuesday. Daytime heating will pop off a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. By midweek, a reinforcing shot of slightly cooler air.

