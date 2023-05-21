First Alert Forecast: Tracking a decrease in humidity and temperatures for Sunday, Highs will range into the low 80s. Temperatures trend warmer next week.

Enter to win free pizza
Tracking a decrease in temperatures and humidity for our Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday evening!

We are tracking the front, which is moving off toward our southeast. We didn’t see much storm activity today. A few storms did break in near southeastern counties in our viewing area. Highs for our Saturday ranged into the upper 80s. Lows tonight will fall to the low 60s with cloudy skies.

Sunday, we are tracking partly sunny skies with Highs near the low 80s. Following our lack of rain chances today, we are tracking a decrease in humidity and temperatures for Sunday.

Tracking a drop in temperatures for Sunday, but next week Highs will begin to increase again!

Sunday night, Lows will fall again to the low 60s.

Monday through Wednesday, we are tracking partly sunny skies with a 40% chance of showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will stay in the middle to low 80s all three days with Lows falling to the low to middle 60s each night.

Thursday and Friday, we are tracking mostly sunny skies with an increase in temperatures across the South region. Highs will reach back into the upper 80s.

Heading into the weekend,

Saturday and Sunday hold sunny skies with Highs reaching into the upper 80s.

First Alert Forecast: