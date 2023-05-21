Enter to win free pizza
Air fryer causes structure fire at Clinton apartment complex

Windsor Village fire
Windsor Village fire(WLBT)
By Holly Emery
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Fire Department is investigating a structure fire at an apartment complex that occurred shortly after lunch.

A woman says she plugged in her air fryer in the kitchen of her Windsor Village home when the fire began. She says she walked into another room when her 10-year-old son saw the smoke and flames.

The resident says she used a fire extinguisher, however, they had to evacuate due to the severity of the smoke.

Clinton Public Information Officer Marlee Price says the fire has been contained, and everyone was able to evacuate the apartment building. No one was injured.

