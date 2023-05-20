Enter to win free pizza
YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis

Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - YouTuber Hank Green revealed that he is battling cancer.

The 43-year-old announced his diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in a video Friday morning saying he was diagnosed with the disease after noticing enlarged lymph nodes.

Green said the cancer is considered very treatable.

In a Twitter post, he said he started his first session of chemotherapy soon after the video was released.

Green, who gained popularity through a collaborative YouTube channel with his brother called “Vlogbrothers,” said he is not yet sure how his diagnosis will affect his work.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with the disease is around 89%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
