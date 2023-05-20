Enter to win free pizza
Waveland man identified as victim of fatal I-10 wreck

Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed there has been a fatality.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 79-year-old Robert Wilson of Waveland as the victim of a Saturday afternoon single-vehicle accident.

According to Switzer, Wilson was traveling on I-10 when he hydroplaned, causing him to hit the guard rail.

He received fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any updates we receive on this incident will be posted here.

