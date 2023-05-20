Enter to win free pizza
Victim of Moss Point gas station shooting identified

Investigators are on the scene after a shooting in Moss Point has left one person dead.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Rodney Davis, 59, has been identified as the victim to a fatal shooting that took place Saturday afternoon.

According to Moss Point PD Chief Brandon Ashley, the shooting took place around 3 p.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Diana Proby, 58, has been arrested for the shooting and is to be charged with manslaughter. Proby and Davis were business partners; it is also believed the two were in a romantic relationship.

We are currently working to learn more on the incident and will update this story with any new information.

