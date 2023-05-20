Three Jackson State athletes qualify for NCAA Men’s Track & Field Tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trio of Jackson State men’s track athletes will be competing on the national stage.

Senior Shawn Collins, who is nationally ranked, freshman Sherman Hawkins Jr., and freshman Ivan Donaldson Jr. qualified for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Track and Field Tournament.

Collins qualified in the 400-meter and 200-meter dash, Sherman Hawkins Jr. qualified in the high jump and long jump, and Ivan Donaldson qualified in the 400 hurdles meet after stellar seasons from the three Jackson State Tigers.

Collins, who earlier this season had the nation’s best time in the 400-meter race, finished the regular season with a time of 45.60 seconds, which marks the eleventh-best time in the east regional. He also has a personal best of 20.61 second time in the 200-meter race and finished second in the SWAC Outdoor Championship in both events just over two weeks ago.

Hawkins had the second-best mark in the country in the high jump event earlier this season. It now ranks thirteenth in the east regional, measuring 2.16 meters (7′ 1″). His personal-best long jump of 7.56 meters (24′ 9.75″) earned him a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Hawkins won the SWAC championship in the high jump and finished third in the long jump.

Donaldson earned a spot in the regionals after his season-best time of 51.73 was set in the SWAC Outdoor Championship 400 hurdles meet.

All three Tigers will compete in the NCAA East Regional in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 24-27 at the University of North Florida.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.