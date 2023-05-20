Teen driving stolen car hits vehicle, injuring pregnant woman and 3 children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pregnant woman and three children are in the hospital, and a teenager is wanted after a Jackson crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the pregnant woman was getting groceries out of her vehicle on McDowell Road when the incident happened.

Witnesses say a teenager who was speeding hit the woman’s vehicle with the three children inside.

A 2-year-old was transported to UMMC in critical condition. The pregnant woman and the other two children were also transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

An officer on the scene says the vehicle the teenager was driving was stolen. Jackson Police are searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, please contact JPD at (601) 960-1453.

