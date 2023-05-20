One shot, killed after physical altercation at Vicksburg gas station

Enter to win free pizza
One dead in shooting after physical altercation at Vicksburg gas station
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed overnight after what is believed to be a physical altercation at a Vicksburg gas station.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, officers responded to the deadly shooting at 2:19 a.m. Saturday morning at a Circle K convenience store, located at 4150 Washington Street in Vicksburg.

When Vicksburg police arrived, officers found Shirray Harris, 46, of Vicksburg, lying in the parking lot.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

Two subjects were taken in for questioning following the shooting. Vicksburg police say early indications are that a physical altercation sparked the gun violence that resulted in the death of Harris.

The identity of the two subjects has not been revealed.

