Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi

MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi
MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - A minor is significantly injured after a domestic disturbance call led to an officer-involved shooting in Indianola Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the shooting involving the Indianola Police Department happened around 6 a.m. at a home on BB King Road.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the residence. No officers were injured during the incident, but MBI says a minor occupant of the home received significant injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
Driver, passenger killed in Copiah County wreck identified
John Moore, 55
John ‘Mo Money’ Moore sentenced to over six years for trafficking heroin
Police Chief James Davis
James Davis retiring as chief of Jackson Police Dept.

Latest News

One dead in shooting after physical altercation at Vicksburg gas station
One shot, killed after physical altercation at Vicksburg gas station
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Court upholds school district policy not allowing transgender student to wear dress to graduation
Alligator spotted crossing Highway 80 in Pearl