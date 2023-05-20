MBI: Minor injured after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Mississippi

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WLBT) - A minor is significantly injured after a domestic disturbance call led to an officer-involved shooting in Indianola Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the shooting involving the Indianola Police Department happened around 6 a.m. at a home on BB King Road.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the residence. No officers were injured during the incident, but MBI says a minor occupant of the home received significant injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.

MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence.

