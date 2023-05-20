Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Lucky Rabbit celebrates expansion into second downtown landmark building

A ribbon is cut Friday to open the expansion of The Lucky Rabbit in downtown Hattiesburg.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A downtown Hattiesburg business that’s become a regional tourist attraction has just gotten a lot bigger.

The Lucky Rabbit, which is a large variety store, has expanded from its original location in the old Hawkins Hardware Company building to the historic Hattiesburg Grocery Building next door.

“We have both buildings open, the hardware building and the grocery building, both full of wonderful old junk, local artists,” said Abby Thaxton, owner of The Lucky Rabbit.

The new retail space more than doubles the size of the business.

“You can’t own the building,” Thaxton said. “The building has its own story and history. We’re just the keepers of it at this time and with a new roof and restored flooring, we really hope that this building will stay in good shape for a 100-plus more years.”

It opens to the public Saturday, but Friday, a special friends and family preview took place.

“Having these two big buildings secure and stabilized and not deteriorating is huge. and the other thing that it is really drawing a lot of attention to people looking for buildings downtown,” said Andrea Saffle, Downtown Hattiesburg Association executive director.

The Lucky Rabbit is also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

