Jackson murder suspect arrested after man found in road with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials arrested a man in Edwards, Mississippi, in connection to a Jackson murder.

On April 17, Capitol Police responded to a call regarding a Black man lying in the middle of the road on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Mill Street with gunshot wounds.

Authorities later identified the victim as 22-year-old DaMario McPhearson, of Edwards.

After investigating, Capitol Police issued an arrest warrant for Craig Matthew Coins, 28. On May 15, the U.S. Marshal Task Force located and arrested Coins in Edwards, Mississippi.

He is being held without bond at the Hinds County Detention Center on murder charges.

