Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

High school senior drowns days before graduation, family says

A Texas family says their son died tragically just days before his high school graduation. (Source: KWTX)
By Josh Bowering and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A family in Texas says their son died tragically days before graduating high school.

KWTX reports that AJ Serrato, an 18-year-old high school senior, was a star baseball player, a man of God and a big brother.

His family says he was all of that and more, so the news of his death has been shattering.

“Nobody can give me my son back. Nobody can give me AJ back,” Alfred Serrato, his father, said.

According to AJ Serrato’s parents, he drowned during a gathering after he jumped into the water.

The Serrato family didn’t share further details but said they have been devastated since the loss of their son.

The community has reached out to the family since AJ Serrato’s death, and the family said they are grateful for the support they have received.

“The amount of love and support fills my heart. To know I wasn’t the only one who got to know him and love him,” Tiffany Serrano, his mother, said.

AJ Serrato was a big brother to three younger siblings, all of which followed in his footsteps playing baseball.

His dad says he’s not surprised as his son has always been someone to take the lead.

“I taught him to be a leader and not a follower,” Alfred Serrato said.

The Fairfield High School senior was set to graduate and walk across the stage next week to receive his diploma.

His mom said the school is working on honoring her son at the graduation ceremony, but the family is still feeling the pain of his loss.

“No words can erase the amount of pain but to know they care speaks volumes,” Tiffany Serrato said.

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet, but a church has offered to cover the expenses, according to the family.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
Driver, passenger killed in Copiah County wreck identified
John Moore, 55
John ‘Mo Money’ Moore sentenced to over six years for trafficking heroin
Craig Matthew Coins
Jackson murder suspect arrested after man found in road with gunshot wounds

Latest News

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the...
Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies
Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard
An outrider walks a horse on the track as horses work out ahead of the 148th running of the...
Preakness day arrives with horse racing in spotlight, Triple Crown still a possibility
FILE - From left, U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, D-Ark., listens as former President Bill Clinton,...
Former Arkansas U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, who served 7 terms, dies at 80