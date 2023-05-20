Enter to win free pizza
First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm temperatures across South Mississippi and a chance for storms this afternoon! Sunday holds a slight drop in temperatures!

By Branden Walker
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weekend Forecast: Expect muggy and warm weather to continue Saturday. Low clouds and fog will start off the day Saturday, but it will turn sunny with a chance of storms. A marginal threat of severe weather exists in the afternoon and early evening, dealing with threats from hail and wind. Highs will reach the middle and the upper 80s. A cool front will move on Saturday afternoon. You’ll notice a drop in the humidity Sunday.  It will be less humid and very pleasant on Sunday with highs a little cooler, in the lower 80s.

Tracking strong storms to be possible today in the afternoon and evening.

Next week: starts off dry as well with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible as a more summer-like weather pattern takes hold during the workweek, except for the extreme temperatures.

