Mothers of Murdered Sons
Body of missing swimmer found in Pearl River

Marcos Mendoza, 24
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The body of a swimmer that went missing in the Pearl River has been found after a three-day search.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, 24-year-old Marcos Mendoza and two of his friends went for a swim in the Pearl River near the Old Brandon Road bridge, when Mendoza went missing. His two friends were able to get out of the river.

The Flowood Police Department tells WLBT that the body of Mendoza was found at the bottom of the river Saturday afternoon around noon.

The Rankin County Coroner is at the scene as authorities are pulling Mendoza’s body out of the water.

