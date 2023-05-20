Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Belhaven softball wins Regional final, advances to second-straight Super Regional

Kennedy Carruth allowed just two runs in 21 innings in the three Regional games
Belhaven softball coach Kevin Griffin speaks with his team
Belhaven softball coach Kevin Griffin speaks with his team(Belhaven Athletics)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Belhaven softball continued its recent dominance this week in Texas, going 3-0 in the NCAA Regional in Marshall Texas, beating #9 East Texas Baptist University, and #8 Texas Lutheran University twice.

In Saturday’s Regional Final, the Blazers once again defeated the Bulldogs 2-1 to advance to the Super Regional.

Kennedy Carruth continued her dominance in the circle for the Blazers. Over the course of the three games in Marshall, the junior pitched all 21 innings, striking out 24 batters, allowing 15 hits, and just two earned runs.

The Blazers had offensive contributions up and down the lineup, of the eight runs scored for the Blazers in the three games, only one player, shortstop Macy Ziskin, had more than one.

Next up for the Blazers is the Super Regional against #2 Berry College, in Mt. Berry, GA. The Blazers opened their season against the Vikings with a two-game series at home. The teams split the two games, with the Vikings taking game on 5-4 in nine innings, but the Blazers winning game two 6-1.

The Super Regional will be double-elimination, and held May 26-27.

