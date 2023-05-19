Things To Know Friday, May 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Hinds County Administrator featured in former President Obama’s Netflix Series

A Hinds County Administrator is featured in a Netflix Series starring former U.S. President, Barak Obama. Kenny Wayne Jones says he was hand-picked by the former president because of his hard work and dedication to Mississippi in regard to home health care. Jones says he felt it was important to highlight the disparities happening here in the Magnolia State. In the home care sector, the series follows and shines a light on a variety of healthcare companies that work diligently to provide affordable services to their clients. Wayne is a lobbyist for “At Home Care.”

2. Trans girl is told not to wear dress to Mississippi graduation, lawsuit says

Students attend at graduation ceremony. (Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)

A Mississippi school district is refusing to let a transgender girl wear a dress and heeled shoes with her graduation cap and gown for high school graduation this weekend, her family says in a federal lawsuit against the district. The lawsuit filed Thursday demands that the Harrison County School District allow the 17-year-old to wear what she wants as she and her classmates graduate from Harrison Central High School on Saturday. The teenager is listed in court documents by her initials, L.B. The lawsuit said L.B. had worn dresses to classes and to extracurricular events throughout high school, including to a prom last year.

3. Documents reveal Jackson Police Department lost 110 officers over last four years

As statistics from the city of Jackson and our own analyses show decreases in most types of violent crime last year, the number of police officers employed by the city is dropping, too. Departmental rosters obtained exclusively by 3 On Your Side show the number of sworn officers working for the Jackson Police Department plunged from 335 in March 2019 to 225 a few weeks ago. Had it not been for recruits added through JPD classes over the years, that number would have been higher. The most recent departmental roster lists 151 officers assigned to patrol the city’s precincts, but that doesn’t account for those on sick, vacation, military, or FMLA leave.

