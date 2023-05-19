Enter to win free pizza
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA/WLBT) - A teenage girl has been arrested by police in Columbus, Mississippi after police say she admitted to engaging in sexual activity with two boys.

Amiracle Morgan, 17, has been charged with sexual battery and rape.

The two boys, police say, were 10 and 14 years old.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says Morgan allegedly performed the acts in front of a group of kids on Mother’s Day. He says the children later told police.

Police say Morgan’s mother then gathered together a group of kids to attack those who talked to the police. That group included one of her own children.

“The mother brought her children to beat up the people who saw what took place. That’s not going to be tolerated. Nobody should have to worry about people coming jumping on them, breaking in doors, and wanting to fight them,” Daughtry said.

Morgan’s mother, Raven Morgan, 32, is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast