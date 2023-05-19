Northwest Rankin softball wins first state championship since 2009

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Northwest Rankin Lady Cougars are bringing home the 2023 MHSAA 6A State Championship!

The Lady Cougars swept South Panola in two games at the Southern Miss Softball Complex to claim their second overall state championship, their first since 2009.

After coming from behind to beat South Panola 5-4 Wednesday night, Junior pitcher and MHSAA 6A Miss Softball Jolie Hays led NWR to a 4-2 victory Thursday night to be crowned champions.

The Lady Cougars had a pair of 2-run innings - one in the second inning and the other in the fourth inning - with catcher Chloe Miller batting 2-2 at the plate and recording two RBIs. Second baseman Madelyn Smith went 2-3 and recorded two RBIs as well.

South Panola then scored two runs of their own in the top of the sixth inning in hopes of sparking a late comeback to push the series to three games, but the rally was stopped short by the Lady Cougars.

In the circle, Hays pitched a complete game for NWR, allowing two runs, one earned run, and five hits, earning the win in seven innings.

