Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man arrested in Ridgeland Thursday after fleeing traffic stop the prior day

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver has been arrested in Ridgeland on Thursday after he fled a traffic stop.

According to Ridgeland police, officers attempted a traffic stop for Jahleel Parker, 20, on Lake Harbour Drive near South Pear Orchard Road Wednesday for an improper muffler.

“It was a short pursuit called off for the safety of the community,” Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said.

Street Crimes Units saw Parker again on Thursday on County Line Road and pulled him over by a McDonalds.

Parker initially refused to leave his vehicle but eventually complied. He is now in custody.

