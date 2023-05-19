Long Beach police officer, K-9 in recovery after train hits patrol car

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - According to officials with Long Beach Police Department, an officer as well as a K-9 unit are recovering after their vehicle was hit by a train while crossing a railroad on Thursday afternoon.

Following the wreck, the officer and K-9 were taken to respective medical departments. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

“People should always be careful when they come up to railroad crossings, no matter what,” said Capt. Patrick Craig with LBPD. “Whether the device is working or not, always stop and look both ways, and just make sure it’s clear before you proceed.”

The officer and the K-9 were on patrol at the time of the accident. (WLOX)

The railroad crossing at which the accident took place is one of many in Long Beach currently receiving maintenance. Crossing arms had been removed and warning lights had been covered with black trash bags.

Stop signs have been placed at affected crossings while the infrastructure is being updated.

