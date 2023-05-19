James Davis retiring as chief of Jackson Police Dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chief James Davis is retiring as police chief, after nearly 30 years with the Jackson Police Department.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Davis made a joint announcement at a press conference on Friday.

Assistant Chief Joseph Wade was named interim chief.

Davis, a longtime Jackson Police officer, was appointed by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba in 2018 and again in 2021, amid rising crime numbers.

The city council narrowly confirmed Davis’ reappointment in 2021, citing the rise in homicides.

2021 was the deadliest year on record for Jackson, with 160 homicides reported, according to WLBT figures. The following year, 138 were reported, WLBT figures show.

Davis has been with JPD since 1994, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

