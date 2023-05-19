Jackson Convention Complex, private management firm part ways

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders with the Jackson Convention Center are taking over management of the facility in-house, cutting ties with the company that’s been in charge of it for more than two years.

On Friday, the Capital City Convention Center Commission announced that it was taking over operations of the facility, saying they’re following a pattern similar to other cities.

“OVG stabilized the center after the COVID-19 pandemic and we are thankful for their partnership,” Commission Chair Fred Banks said. “But now, we are excited to move into a new chapter with Cherre Miller as general manager.”

“Her experience and expertise in running facilities, specifically the JCC, is unmatched.”

Miller was tapped to take over management of the center recently. She was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon.

Commission attorney Charlene Priester said the decision to end its agreement with OVC was amicable and had been in the works for months.

“OVG and the Convention Center have been in talks about the center’s financial difficulties for a while now. I believe it was in early April when they reached a final decision,” she said.

OVG, also known as Oak View Group, is a venue management firm based in Los Angeles.

The company was hired to take over the struggling convention center in 2020, according to the Northside Sun.

It was not known how much time OVG had left in its contract or how much the city would have to pay to end the agreement.

“There are still some fees owed to OVG and we are working out the details now,” Priester said. “They did make an investment in Jackson.”

The center will now be managed by convention center employees, who will be overseen by the commission and Visit Jackson, the city’s tourism bureau.

“No employees are losing their jobs,” Priester said. “One person asked to be transferred with OVG and that was accomplished.”

The decision to end the agreement is a cost-saving measure for Jackson and the Convention Center itself, which was struggling financially even before the COVID pandemic.

“Since COVID and the shutdown of the entire nation, we’ve had struggles trying to operate in a manner that kept all the bills paid,” Priester said. “But the Convention Center has made great progress in trying to come out.”

She pointed to the Two Rivers Black-Tie Gala, a benefit for Tougaloo College held at the center on May 5, as well as the upcoming Voices of Courage and Justice event, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Medgar Evers, slated for June.

The Jackson Convention Center opened in 2009, years after the completion of the Telcom Center on Pascagoula Street, the Clarion-Ledger reported at the time.

It was billed as a venue that could help revitalize downtown Jackson and generate new business for the capital city.

However, efforts to fulfill those promises have been hampered by the lack of an adjoining convention hotel and poor parking.

Last summer, former convention center manager Mark Arancibia told WLBT at least one event organizer was considering leaving Jackson if the parking situation was not improved.

Convention center parking is located across the street from the 330,000-square-foot facility.

The uneven concrete slabs that characterize the lot stand in stark contrast to the modern building, with large plate-glass windows and a contemporary design.

The Capital City Convention Center Commission is partnering with Visit Jackson to manage the convention center. The work previously was done by a third-party management firm. (WLBT)

Yolanda Clay-Moore, director of communications with Visit Jackson, told WLBT other event organizers won’t consider Jackson at all because of the lack of an adjoining hotel.

“When we answer the question, that we don’t have a connecting property, that automatically ends all further talks of having that event in our city,” she said.

The city is hoping to rectify that situation. This spring, Jackson issued a request for proposals/qualifications for companies to conduct a feasibility study and market analysis of the Central Business District in downtown Jackson to determine if the area could support a hotel and parking garage.

Three companies responded to the city’s request and those proposals were being evaluated, Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said in late April.

Once those proposals are reviewed, a vendor will be chosen to move forward with the work, she said.

In the meantime, the city’s tourism officials are hopeful the decision to manage the facility in-house will mean more events and more visitors coming into Jackson.

Said Priester, “We believe, like other cities that self-manage, this not a bad pivot.”

