Mothers of Murdered Sons
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect muggy and warm weather to continue tonight and Saturday.  The low tonight will be near 70 with just a few showers around, if any at all.  Low clouds and fog will start off the day Saturday, but it will turn sunny with a chance of storms.  A marginal threat for severe weather exists in the afternoon and early evening, dealing with threats from hail and wind.  Highs will reach the middle and the upper 80s.  A cool front will move in Saturday afternoon.  You’ll notice a drop in the humidity Sunday.   It will be less humid and very pleasant on Sunday with highs a little cooler, in the lower 80s.  Next week starts off dry as well with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.  A few afternoon and evening showers are possible as a more summer-like weather pattern takes hold during the workweek, except for the extreme temperatures.  The average high this time of year is 85 and the average low is 63.  Sunrise at 5:59am and the sunset is 7:55pm.

First Alert Forecast: