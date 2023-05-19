First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect muggy and warm weather to continue tonight and Saturday. The low tonight will be near 70 with just a few showers around, if any at all. Low clouds and fog will start off the day Saturday, but it will turn sunny with a chance of storms. A marginal threat for severe weather exists in the afternoon and early evening, dealing with threats from hail and wind. Highs will reach the middle and the upper 80s. A cool front will move in Saturday afternoon. You’ll notice a drop in the humidity Sunday. It will be less humid and very pleasant on Sunday with highs a little cooler, in the lower 80s. Next week starts off dry as well with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible as a more summer-like weather pattern takes hold during the workweek, except for the extreme temperatures. The average high this time of year is 85 and the average low is 63. Sunrise at 5:59am and the sunset is 7:55pm.

