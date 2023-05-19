Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast: Quiet on this Friday with Highs rising into the upper 80s. Rain chances increase Saturday with another Cold Front! Temperatures drop slightly on Sunday.

Tracking temperatures in the upper 80s for our Saturday and then a slight drop in temps...
Tracking temperatures in the upper 80s for our Saturday and then a slight drop in temps following our Cold Front on Saturday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday: Today, Friday, will be relatively calm except for a few sudden rain showers and storms. Temperatures will be warm and humid, ranging from the middle to upper 80s.

Tracking a greater chance for storms on Saturday as a Cold Front returns to the South.

Extended: Looking ahead, Saturday will see an increase in rain and storm chances as another front approaches for the upcoming weekend. There will be scattered storms throughout the day. After the front passes, temperatures will slightly decrease with a high of low 80s on Sunday. As we get into the final week of May, we will experience a drier trend with gradually increasing temperatures throughout the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Man killed in same neighborhood where he was shot by Jackson attorney weeks earlier
Man killed in same neighborhood where he was shot by Jackson attorney weeks earlier
2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility
2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Multiple agencies searching Pearl River after swimmer goes missing
Brian Dowdy
Body of missing man found in Marshall County
John Moore, 55
John ‘Mo Money’ Moore sentenced to over six years for trafficking heroin

Latest News

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Shower chances continue
First Alert Forecast: hit and miss downpours, thunderstorms possible through this evening
Temperatures still rising into the upper 80s for Friday and greater rain chances likely for...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking morning fog with a chance of storms later in the afternoon. Storms are likely on Saturday, but temperatures should cool down a bit afterwards.