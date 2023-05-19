First Alert Forecast: Quiet on this Friday with Highs rising into the upper 80s. Rain chances increase Saturday with another Cold Front! Temperatures drop slightly on Sunday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday: Today, Friday, will be relatively calm except for a few sudden rain showers and storms. Temperatures will be warm and humid, ranging from the middle to upper 80s.

Tracking a greater chance for storms on Saturday as a Cold Front returns to the South.

Extended: Looking ahead, Saturday will see an increase in rain and storm chances as another front approaches for the upcoming weekend. There will be scattered storms throughout the day. After the front passes, temperatures will slightly decrease with a high of low 80s on Sunday. As we get into the final week of May, we will experience a drier trend with gradually increasing temperatures throughout the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.