Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: incoming front to bring scattered showers, few storms on Saturday

Drop in humidity expected in the wake of the front
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A relatively nice day will shape up across central Mississippi as we wrap up the work and school week. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to run just above average in the upper 80s to near 90-degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. Besides a couple of stray pop-up showers, most locations will stay dry. Quiet conditions will prevail during the overnight period as well with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Changes in our forecast are still on track to take place over the weekend. An approaching cold front will drop into the area on Saturday, which could feature some scattered showers and a few storms. One of 2 stronger storms cannot completely be ruled out. Highs ahead of the front will likely reach the middle to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. Once the front exits to our south by the end of the day, drier air will then filter in overhead. We should see less humid and slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday in the wake of the front. Highs will only be in the lower 80s by this time under a mostly cloudy sky.

An overall seasonable weather pattern is expected for most of next week. Highs will be near normal in the middle 80s with lows in the middle 60s. There also looks to be just a slightly chance for pop-up showers most days.

