Federal law could block water manager’s financial plan, court docs indicate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second obstacle could block the Jackson water manager’s controversial financial plan.

In January, Interim Third-Party Administrator Ted Henifin revealed details of a plan he said would shore up the city’s finances, including using a recent Congressional allocation to pay off Jackson’s existing water and sewer debt.

However, a status report filed in U.S. District Court on Friday states just $32 million of the city’s $283 million in water debt could be paid off using those funds.

“Retirement of all the debt as proposed in the plan would first require an amendment to the text of the Congressional appropriation,” the status report stated. “Based on these restrictions, plaintiffs understand that the financial management plan may not be implementable as currently drafted.”

In December, Congress passed the Disaster Relief Act, an omnibus spending bill that included $600 million for Jackson water.

Under the legislation, $450 million would be allocated to Jackson in the form of state revolving loan funds specifically to address Jackson’s water crisis. The remaining $150 million could be used for technical assistance, grants and the like, court documents state.

Henifin said at a press conference in January that retiring Jackson’s bond debt would increase the city’s credit rating and free up new revenue coming into the billing department.

According to the third-party’s figures, Jackson needs about $23 million a year to cover its debt service, more than a third of what it currently brings in through collections.

However, court documents say because the Congressional allocation was for water, it likely cannot be used to pay off sewer debt.

“Use of the funds must be limited to eligible drinking water projects and activities... and cannot be applied to any sewer system projects,” the May 19 filing states.

Mark Nuhfer, acting chief of the Grants, Infrastructure and Nonpoint Source Branch with the EPA, said another reason is the city has been unable provide records to support that its bond debt was used for drinking water work.

“In a May 2, 2023, telephone conference, the ITPM explained to the EPA that this [bond debt] had been refinanced and no documentation has been found that can clarify the eligibility of the debt,” he declared to the court.

Of the city’s water and sewer debt, nearly $169 million comes from revenue bonds, which are based on the city’s annual water and sewer revenues.

The remaining debt includes about $82 million in state revolving loan funds to address sewer needs and $32.4 million in state revolving funds for water.

Revolving funds come from the federal government and are provided to the city in the form of low-interest loans.

“Absent congressional action, the Disaster Relief Act appropriation may be used to retire only... $32.4 million, and not the total $283 million,” records state.

The news comes a little more than a month after another potential roadblock was put in place to prohibit property value-based billing, another element of Henifin’s financial plan.

Henifin, a 40-year public works veteran, was appointed third-party manager as part of a federal court order handed down in November.

The order granted the third-party broad authority to bring the system into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

As part of the order, he also was required to draw up a financial plan to show how the order’s mandates would be funded.

Henifin released details of his plan in January. It includes implementing a new billing rate structure that would charge customers based on the value of their homes or businesses.

He argued the move would allow Jackson to bypass its faulty billing system and lessen the burden of higher water bills on low-income residents.

However, on April 14, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill barring property value-based billing, saying cities could only charge customers based on the amount of water used.

“Water bills will continue to be based off of personal consumption. It just makes common sense,” Reeves wrote in a Tweet announcing his decision to sign the bill into law.

Court filings say Henifin is conducting a “legal review of the legislation and will determine his options in the second or third quarter of this year. It is possible that options selected... could result in legal challenges.”

