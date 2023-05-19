Driver, passenger killed in Copiah County wreck

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were killed during a one-vehicle crash in Copiah County.

According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, deputies responded to reports of a crash at Dentville and Jack roads Thursday night around 9:04 p.m.

Swilley said that the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Dentville when he lost control of the car.

The driver and the passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say both victims were Hispanic males, but they are working to identify them.

He also believes they were not wearing seatbelts.

