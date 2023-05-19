Depth and color of Pearl River making search for missing swimmer difficult, officials say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search for a missing swimmer has been made difficult by the current depth and color of the Pearl River, officials say.

It was around 4 p.m. Thursday when 24-year-old Marcos Mendoza went missing in the Pearl while swimming with two friends.

According to Jimmy Hall, a captain with the Flowood Police Department, a call came in to their office regarding the missing swimmer, 24-year-old Marcos Mendoza, around 40 minutes later.

However, boats were not in the water until around 5:30-6:00 p.m., two hours after Mendoza officially went missing. The search would end Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Crews got back in the water at 10:00 a.m. Friday for a full day of searching. The search-range is the stretch from the Woodrow Wilson Bridge to the Railroad Bridge.

The water of the Pearl River is making the search extremely difficult, authorities say, due to its discoloration and current depth, hovering around 12.5 feet deep.

According to a recent court filing, nearly 4.7 billion gallons of untreated, or partially treated, wastewater was dumped into the Pearl River between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2022.

“Worst case scenario, if we can’t locate him, we’ll have to wait until he resurfaces,” Hall confessed.

The cut-off period of the search is up to the Flowood Fire Department, which has not been set at this time.

