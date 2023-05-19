Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Depth and color of Pearl River making search for missing swimmer difficult, officials say

Depth of Pearl River making search for missing swimmer difficult, officials say
Depth of Pearl River making search for missing swimmer difficult, officials say(WLBT)
By Joseph Doehring and WLBT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search for a missing swimmer has been made difficult by the current depth and color of the Pearl River, officials say.

It was around 4 p.m. Thursday when 24-year-old Marcos Mendoza went missing in the Pearl while swimming with two friends.

According to Jimmy Hall, a captain with the Flowood Police Department, a call came in to their office regarding the missing swimmer, 24-year-old Marcos Mendoza, around 40 minutes later.

However, boats were not in the water until around 5:30-6:00 p.m., two hours after Mendoza officially went missing. The search would end Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Crews got back in the water at 10:00 a.m. Friday for a full day of searching. The search-range is the stretch from the Woodrow Wilson Bridge to the Railroad Bridge.

The water of the Pearl River is making the search extremely difficult, authorities say, due to its discoloration and current depth, hovering around 12.5 feet deep.

According to a recent court filing, nearly 4.7 billion gallons of untreated, or partially treated, wastewater was dumped into the Pearl River between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2022.

“Worst case scenario, if we can’t locate him, we’ll have to wait until he resurfaces,” Hall confessed.

The cut-off period of the search is up to the Flowood Fire Department, which has not been set at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in same neighborhood where he was shot by Jackson attorney weeks earlier
Man killed in same neighborhood where he was shot by Jackson attorney weeks earlier
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
Police: Teen girl in Miss. arrested after admitting to having sex with 2 boys, aged 10 and 14
2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility
2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility
Marcos Mendoza, 24
Multiple agencies searching Pearl River after swimmer goes missing
John Moore, 55
John ‘Mo Money’ Moore sentenced to over six years for trafficking heroin

Latest News

Tate County deputies say that 13-year-old Gaines Coker was critically burned behind this shop...
15-year-old sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder of boy burned to death in Coldwater
WLBT at 4p
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Federal law could block water manager’s financial plan, court docs indicate
Driver, passenger killed in Copiah County wreck