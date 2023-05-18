Enter to win free pizza
Victim of fatal Hwy 53 wreck in Pearl River Co. identified

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Justin Odom, 42, of Poplarville, has been identified as the lone victim in a fatal crash that took place Wednesday afternoon on Highway 53.

According to a press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, it was around 6 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Odom was traveling southbound and collided with a northbound vehicle.

As a result, Odom received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

