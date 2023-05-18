Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Teen charged with murder after overdose deaths of high school students

Fayette-Ware High School
Fayette-Ware High School(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A teen girl is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after two teens died of a suspected overdose.

Three teens were found unresponsive in the parking lot Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of those teens, a 16- and 17-year-old, died; a third was released from St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett on Wednesday.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is now charged. The identity of that teen has not been released.

District Attorney Mark Davidson says the judge decided the teen girl would be released to the custody of her grandmother instead of going to jail. She will be placed on house arrest and can only go to school and counseling.

A status hearing for the teen will be held June 7 and the decision will be made whether to transfer the case to adult court or not.

Tennessee Bureau of Information and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit are investigating.

