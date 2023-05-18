Police respond to Pearl River Solar Park in Scott Co. after reports of shooting

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Police responded to a solar farm in Scott County after reports of a shooting Thursday morning.

Pearl River Solar Park is located on Merchant Road outside the Morton city limits.

No official information has been released, but an employee tells WLBT a verbal altercation escalated to a gunfight near the park’s safety office.

“It was a group fight and two people started to shoot,” Zachary Walker said. “I heard a loud pop but I didn’t think anything of it, you know, and then these two guys flagged me down and told me they was shooting.”

Walker said he saw at least one person taken away by ambulance.

While more than 100 employees work for the solar park, Walker claims contracted workers from other companies were involved in the alleged altercation.

No information from Walker has been confirmed by police.

WLBT is working to find out what happened.

