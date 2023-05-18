Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

One dead following officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

We will update this story as we learn more information.
We will update this story as we learn more information.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting has taken place in Harrison County in a wooded area near the intersection of Shriners Boulevard and Highway 67.

According to a press release sent out by MBI, the incident took place around 4 p.m. when a Harrison County patrol officer attempted to give aid at the scene of an accident.

A person involved in the accident attacked the officer multiple times, leading the officer to fire shots. As a result, the person sustained fatal injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
Man killed in same neighborhood where he was shot by Jackson attorney weeks earlier
Man killed in same neighborhood where he was shot by Jackson attorney weeks earlier
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County

Latest News

2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility
WLBT at 6p
JSU and Stamps Super Burgers partner to feed generations, build community
JSU and Stamps Super Burgers partner to feed generations, build community
Wayne County received $1.8 million in grant money that will be used to correct a flooding issue.
Wayne County gets $1.8 million grant to fix roads with drainage issues
Fayette-Ware High School
Fentanyl found at scene where teens fatally overdosed; teen charged with murder