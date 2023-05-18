One dead following officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting has taken place in Harrison County in a wooded area near the intersection of Shriners Boulevard and Highway 67.

According to a press release sent out by MBI, the incident took place around 4 p.m. when a Harrison County patrol officer attempted to give aid at the scene of an accident.

A person involved in the accident attacked the officer multiple times, leading the officer to fire shots. As a result, the person sustained fatal injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

