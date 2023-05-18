Enter to win free pizza
Multiple agencies searching Pearl River after swimmer goes missing
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search is on for a missing swimmer in the Pearl River.

According to authorities, three men took a dive into the Pearl River by the Old Brandon Road Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Two of the swimmers made it out of the river, with the third going missing.

The Flowood Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Mississippi Emergency Operations Center, and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are all at the scene.

Flowood Police Deputy Chief Jimmy Hall said they were swimming recreationally.

