JSU and Stamps Super Burgers partner to feed generations, build community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University and Stamps Super Burgers are partnering to offer students a great meal and a sense of community.

For more than 50 years, Stamps Super Burgers has been a staple in the community, just walking distance from the campus. Recently, the restaurant introduced the Royal Court Meal - paying tribute to Mr. and Miss JSU.

“For a long time we’ve prided ourselves in feeding Jackson State students,” said Stamps Super Burgers Operations Officer Phil Stamps Jr.

Founders Algernon and Barbara Stamps have fed generations of alumni. Phil Stamps Jr. is the third generation to continue the bond with the university.

“When I was young my responsibility was to go and wash potatoes,” said Stamps. “Every Saturday my grandfather would have a step stool or something next to the sink, and I would step on that.”

Now, the grandson is sharing the family passion with Generation Z.

“It’s something that we want to focus on here in 2023,” said Stamps. “Making sure that they’re aware of our presence here, but also making sure that they know they don’t have to go far to get really good food.”

The Royal Court meal, a large burger, wings, fries, and drinks are enough for two. It was Jackson State’s motivation to introduce the student body from across the country to Jackson businesses.

“Not only is JSU willing to go out into the community, but the community has buy-in to JSU as well,” said Jackson State University Student Engagement Coordinator Brent Harris.

The student government administrative leader sees hundreds of students daily who he hopes will build relationships and invest in the community.

“This long-standing relationship kind of speaks for itself,” said Harris. “For this new generation of students, it allows them the availability to patron small businesses like Stamps in the area, for them to get a reasonably priced meal right up the street.”

In 2021, the business made another commitment to the college, establishing the Algernon and Barbara Lloyd Stamps-Stamps Super Burgers Endowment Scholarship for undergraduate business students.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.