Jackson Prep baseball wins 6th straight MAIS 6A championship

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Prep baseball has consistently been one of the best teams in Mississippi, both public and private schools. On Wednesday, the Patriots played MRA in Madison with a chance to win their sixth straight MAIS 6A championship.

Fans were packed in every available space at Patriot Field, some fans even watched from the top of the stands of the neighboring football field.

The first three innings of the game featured a pitchers duel between Prep’s Graham Busbea, and MRA’s Drew Lambert, but both teams’ offenses started working in the fourth.

After a Matthew Cochran sacrifice fly brought home the first run of the day, Peyton Puckett dropped one over the left field fence to make it 3-0.

MRA would respond in the bottom half of the frame. Nicholas Arnold started with a no-doubt homerun off relief pitcher Ford McDaniel, and the Patriots added a run on an error by shortstop Konnor Griffin, and a balk from McDaniel.

However, after entering the fifth tied at three, it would not finish the same way. Prep scored ten runs in the top of the fifth, and Rives Reynolds secured the last out in the seventh on a fly ball, and Prep secured the 13-7 win for their 6th straight title.

