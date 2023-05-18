Hearing for Jackson doctor accused of sexual battery case reset for January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A hearing that could determine whether a Jackson doctor can continue to practice in Mississippi has been postponed until January.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure voted to continue its hearing against Mehul Dixit until its January meeting.

Dixit was arrested last week on two felony charges of sexual battery against a vulnerable person.

The decision to postpone the hearing was made on the advice of board attorney Paul Barnes, who said it was requested by Dixit.

“We agree that is the recommended course, the right course, the most prudent course” Barnes said.

Barnes said that all provisions put in place as part of Dixit’s temporary suspension would remain in place at least until that hearing.

Dixit, who previously practiced at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, was arrested last week on felony counts of sexual battery and gratification of lust against a vulnerable person.

He was given a $300,000 bond by Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels.

Conditions of the bond required Dixit to wear an ankle monitoring device and avoid contact with alleged victim and UMMC.

On May 12, a day after his arrest, the Board of Medical Licensure temporarily suspended the 59-year-old’s license in connection with the charges.

He was summoned to appear before the board on May 18.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a statement that she is urging other alleged victims of the doctor to come forward.

“If your child visited Dr. Dixit’s office, we recommend you talk with them and see if they experienced inappropriate contact,” she said in a statement. “We are committed to seeking justice and helping victims heal, but we need your help.”

Anyone who has more information or is a victim is asked to call Fitch’s office at 1 (833) 830-TIPS.

Dixit is innocent until proven guilty.

