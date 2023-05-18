Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Former MSU Bulldog visits Boys and Girls Club in Meridian

Former Mississippi State Bulldog, Tolu Smith, sits with kids of the Boys and Girls Club of East...
Former Mississippi State Bulldog, Tolu Smith, sits with kids of the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Mississippi State Bulldog, Tolu Smith, visited the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, as he gears up for the NBA Draft.

The 2023 SEC First Team member, out of Bay Saint Louis, took the time to talk with the kids about his journey in life and what the Boys and Girls Club meant to him.

“Man, it means everything man. The Boys and Girls Club holds a special place in my heart. It built the foundation of who I am today. I wouldn’t be who I am today without the Boys and Girls club” Smith said.

Smith added that it was an honor and a priveledge to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a native of the Magnolia State.

Today was doubly special for the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, as they recognized some high school graduates from the area, who were involved with the Club.

They took pictures with Smith, and they talked about what the club meant to them as well.

“We had some of our kids, that grew up in the Boys and Girls Club, that are graduating, and they just wanted to come through in their cap and gown to let the kids know, ‘we were here at one time,’ and look at us now. We’re graduating from high school and moving on to college. That was extremely important for me because our kids need examples in front of them. All of them can’t be Tolu Smith, but all of them can be high school graduates,” Ricky Hood, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, said.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica

Latest News

The Jackson Prep baseball team won its sixth straight MAIS 6A title with a 13-7 win over MRA
Jackson Prep baseball wins 6th straight MAIS 6A championship
Southern Miss head baseball coach to retire after 2023 season
Southern Miss head baseball coach to retire after 2023 season
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Northwest Rankin Cougars advance to the 6A Fast Pitch State Championships