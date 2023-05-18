Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Flowood police chief begins fight with Stage 4 cancer
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A silent auction will be held for the Flowood Police Department’s chief after he was diagnosed with cancer.

According to the Brandon Police Department, Flowood police chief Ricky McMillian was “recently” diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

The silent auction to help his family with medical expenses will be held on June 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Missy Sippy Rooftop Bar at the Sheraton in Flowood.

“Most know him as chief of police of Flowood,” Brandon police stated. “All know him as a follower of Christ, Husband to Donna [McMillian], father of two, grandfather to one, and a friend to a countless number of people.”

“Ricky has been a servant to the public for most of his life, giving over 30 years to law enforcement,” the statement continued.

Click here to learn more about the silent auction benefitting Chief McMillian.

