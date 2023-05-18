Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect muggy and warm weather to continue tonight, Friday and Saturday.  Lows tonight will be near 70 with just a few showers around.  Low clouds and fog will start off the day Friday, but it will turn sunny with just a twenty percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm.  Highs in the upper 80s.  A cool front will move in Saturday, causing just a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm.  Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s, but the atmosphere will dry out as the day wears on, meaning you’ll notice a drop in the humidity.  Severe weather is unlikely over the next few days.  It will be less humid and very pleasant on Sunday with highs a little cooler, in the lower 80s.  Next week starts off dry as well with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.  A few afternoon and evening showers are possible by midweek.  The average high this time of year is 84 and the average low is 63.  Sunrise at 6am and the sunset is 7:54pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County
Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
Man killed in same neighborhood where he was shot by Jackson attorney weeks earlier
Man killed in same neighborhood where he was shot by Jackson attorney weeks earlier
John Morgan
Former Miss. state senator reportedly killed in Arkansas plane crash
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County

Latest News

Shower chances continue
First Alert Forecast: hit and miss downpours, thunderstorms possible through this evening
Temperatures still rising into the upper 80s for Friday and greater rain chances likely for...
First Alert Forecast: Tracking morning fog with a chance of storms later in the afternoon. Storms are likely on Saturday, but temperatures should cool down a bit afterwards.
Storms are on the way for our Saturday morning, bringing us a slight cool down Sunday and Monday!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: