First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect muggy and warm weather to continue tonight, Friday and Saturday. Lows tonight will be near 70 with just a few showers around. Low clouds and fog will start off the day Friday, but it will turn sunny with just a twenty percent chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. A cool front will move in Saturday, causing just a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s, but the atmosphere will dry out as the day wears on, meaning you’ll notice a drop in the humidity. Severe weather is unlikely over the next few days. It will be less humid and very pleasant on Sunday with highs a little cooler, in the lower 80s. Next week starts off dry as well with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible by midweek. The average high this time of year is 84 and the average low is 63. Sunrise at 6am and the sunset is 7:54pm.

