First Alert Forecast: Tracking morning fog with a chance of storms later in the afternoon. Storms are likely on Saturday, but temperatures should cool down a bit afterwards.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - THURSDAY: With the front farther south, a puff of drier air will slip into the region briefly through the latter part of the week. Expect partly sunny skies with a chance for sporadic showers and storms to develop. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Any storms will have a tendency to fall apart after sunset, with lows in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Friday looks to be quiet – outside of a few pop-up downpours, and a few storms. Expect highs in the toasty middle to upper 80s.

Storms are on the way for our Saturday morning, bringing us a slight cool down Sunday and Monday!

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll see another uptick in rain and storm chances through late week as another front approaches by the upcoming weekend. Expect scattered storms to affect the area through parts of Saturday. In the front’s wake, we’ll trend drier to get into the final full week of May. Highs will gradually trend warmer through the week ahead.

